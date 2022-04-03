Ramadan in UAE: Ruler of Fujairah pardons 114 prisoners

By Wam Published: Sun 3 Apr 2022, 12:49 AM

Some 114 inmates of different nationalities at Fujiarah's correctional institutions will be released on the advent of Ramadan under orders from His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah.

The pardon was given to the prisoners who proved good character and conduct. They will enjoy spending the holy month of Ramdan and Eid Al Fitr with their families.

Major-General Mohamed Ahmad bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Fujairah Police Commander-in-Chief, expressed gratitude to Sheikh Hamad for the generous gesture.