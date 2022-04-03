Ramadan in UAE: Ruler of Fujairah pardons 114 prisoners

The UAE announced the spotting of the crescent on Friday
Some 114 inmates of different nationalities at Fujiarah's correctional institutions will be released on the advent of Ramadan under orders from His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah.
The pardon was given to the prisoners who proved good character and conduct. They will enjoy spending the holy month of Ramdan and Eid Al Fitr with their families.
Major-General Mohamed Ahmad bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Fujairah Police Commander-in-Chief, expressed gratitude to Sheikh Hamad for the generous gesture.
The UAE announced the spotting of the crescent on Friday
After two years of Covid-affected Ramadan, worshippers come together at mosques to offer prayers
The crescent moon was sighted in the Emirates on Friday evening
The moon-sighting committee had met after the Maghrib prayer.
Today, April 1, was the last day of the month of Shaaban.
If spotted tonight, the crescent would mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan from tomorrow.
Initiative aims to provide Iftar meals to drivers who get delayed reaching home to break their fast
