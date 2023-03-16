Ramadan in UAE: Philippine embassy, consulate announce shortened office hours

Regular office hours will resume after Eid Al Fitr, according to the missions

By Web Desk Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 11:15 AM Last updated: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 11:22 AM

Philippine missions in the UAE will be following reduced working hours as mandated by law during the holy month of Ramadan.

Both the embassy in Abu Dhabi and the consulate-general in Dubai have announced that they will be open from 7.30am to 1pm, Monday to Thursday; 7.30am until 12pm on Fridays.

This schedule will apply when the holy month begins on March 23.

"Regular office hours will resume after Eid Al Fitr," the missions said.

In the UAE, work schedules are reduced by two hours during Ramadan, and even non-Muslims are entitled to shortened shifts without a pay cut.

On Wednesday, the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, announced that 70 per cent of federal government employees may work remotely on Fridays during the holy month. Students at public schools and universities can also attend classes from home.

For the private sector, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) said the number of work hours would be reduced by two during the holy month. Companies may also implement flexible shifts and remote work options.

