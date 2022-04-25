Ramadan in UAE: Over 2,000 tiny tots donate more than 1,000kg of rice to the needy

The drive will run for the whole month and aims to feed 5,000 families

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 4:38 PM

Upholding the spirit of giving during the holy month of Ramadan, over 2,000 little children and staff of British Orchard Nursery (BON) across UAE came together in full force to donate more than 1,000kg of rice for needy families, in association with Emirates Red Crescent.

British Orchard Nursery participated in the ‘Feed people this Ramadan’ campaign as the institute supports the mission to fight food insecurity in line with UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. The drive will run for the whole month and aims to feed 5,000 families.

Dr Vandana Gandhi, Founder and CEO of British Orchard Nursery, said: “We decided to support this initiative, as food insecurity is one of the major issues we are facing today and it’s also among the top UN development goals. Rice is a basic staple and there are many families for whom it’s not available.

"Our goal is to align the staff and children of BON towards eliminating community issues and I am overwhelmed with the response received by families in just 2 days after announcing participation in this drive. It’s quite heart-warming to see these young children come forward enthusiastically and contribute to the cause.”