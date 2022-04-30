Ramadan in UAE: Having Iftar on the streetside is not uncommon for this expat manager

Kerala native gets together with colleagues and ends his fast with dates, water, and some snacks

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 11:40 PM

For Abu Dhabi resident Hafeed OP, ending his fast during Ramadan on the side of a busy street or in a neighbourhood park is common.

The general manager of a mineral water supply company called Pearl Water, Hafeed, often drives around the city as the Muezzin calls out for Maghrib prayers.

“I meet many clients in-person during the holy month of Ramadan. One of my main duties is to manage client requirements and expectations and find new customers. That can be done when I meet with them,” Hafeed explained.

“My colleague and I travel around the city in a minivan that carries several five-gallon water canisters,” he added.

“On most days, we are outside during Iftar since we have some workshops in the Musaffah Industrial Area,” stated Hafeed.

The Kerala native, who hails from the Kannur district, gets together with his friends and ends his fast with a simple meal of dates, water, and some snacks such as samosa and banana fritters.

“Sometimes we go to a restaurant. This year we ended our fast in a public park at least three times,” he added.

A resident of the UAE for five years, Hafeed has been employed with Pearl Water for four years. “I came to the UAE searching for better opportunities after my cousin suggested this is a good place to work,” explained Hafeed.

While he tries to be with his family during Ramadan, this year, he had to stay in the UAE. “I decided to remain in the UAE as last year due to Covid-19 restrictions I had gotten stuck in India,” he added.

Commenting on his daily routine, Hafeed said he meets with his corporate clients selling each one approximately 50 water bottles. “Following which, I travel to meet non-corporate clients. By the time I am done with work, it is time for Iftar,” he added.

Hafeed said he eats a simple dinner after the Taraweeh prayers. “Dinner is usually a dosa (South Indian rice crepe) and some beef or chicken curry. I usually have rice and curries for Suhoor,” he stated.

