Ramadan in UAE: Emirati widowed mother who raised 7 children, became household name honoured

By Ruqayya AlQaydi Published: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 6:00 AM

Thuria is well-known in the Emirati circle; she attends events and exhibitions and showcases her products in a shop at Dubai's Global Village. She never stops smiling as she surrounds herself with colourful fabric samples and stakes of garments for clients.

Life was not always easy for her. The Emirati woman was widowed after her husband's untimely death and had to care for her seven children - all alone.

Working tirelessly as a seamstress, raising her children, giving them education and managing the household, she came out triumphant in all her challenges. Thuria has now become a household name in the UAE and throughout the Gulf region and has been honoured for her hard work and dedication as a mother.

Her story has reached millions of residents through a Ramadan programme that recognises and celebrates the exceptional sacrifices made by Emirati mothers. Thuria was one of the mothers honoured as the 'goodness pioneer' for turning her dire circumstances into an opportunity.

In honour of Mother's Day, the New Media Academy channel launched a Ramadan programme entitled "who like my mother" to recognise and celebrate Emirati mothers. The initiative is part of the global initiatives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who announced the program through his Twitter account.

In the video posted by Sheikh Mohammed on Twitter, Thuria can be seen seated in a room, seemingly clueless about what was going to unfold. She is transported into another room with a giant screen, and her life story is broadcasted through paintings and graphical representation. People appear on the screen giving testimony of her sacrifice, praising the mother, who can be seen getting overwhelmed and bursting into tears.

Thuria's domestic help also appeared on the program and said that her employer was like a parent to her. Tearfully she expressed her love for Thuria and said, "I love you, Mama. You are [both] my mother and father. I lost my mother when I was four, so I feel you are my real mother. Sukran Mama."

The programme acknowledged both her struggles and success story as she was honoured in front of an applauding audience.

On the back of her success, Thuria donated a portion of her earnings to charity and helped her domestic worker's family in the Philippines. Thuria's business, 'Omi Thuria,' currently showcases its products in a shop at Global Village's Alsanaa Pavilion.

Thuria's story is just one of many that the programme aims to showcase, as Sheikh Mohammed tweeted, “Mother is mercy.. Mother is blessing.. Mother is heaven,” tweeted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. “We will honour Emirati mothers who made exceptional sacrifices during the holy month of Ramadan in front of the UAE community and the world."

