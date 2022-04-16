Ramadan in UAE: Dubai Holding launches Tickit for Good to support women and children

The Emirates Schools Establishment issues a circular to schools
Dubai Holding has announced the launch of ‘Tickit for Good’, a campaign rolled out via the company’s instant rewards programme, Tickit.
The firm pledges to match all Tickit member points earned during the Holy Month with funds in support of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC). The initiative runs until May 12.
Tickit for Good aims to support disadvantaged, at-risk women and children of the Foundation.
Huda Buhumaid, Chief Marketing Officer of Dubai Holding, said, "We have been overwhelmed by the response to Tickit due its utmost ease in allowing members to earn rewards effortlessly, and what this means is that it becomes equally effortless for them to help others in dire need too. Our customers get rewarded for doing what they love to do, and we donate on their behalf. It’s that simple."
Shaikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of DFWAC, said, "Achieving gender equality for women and girls everywhere is vital, and we are confident that 'Tickit for Good' will contribute to this objective during Ramadan."
Tickit members can enjoy earning points across more than 500 brands and outlets at some of Dubai Holding’s destinations.
