Ramadan in UAE: Dar Al Ber Society host special Iftar for children of determination

Dar Al Ber Society has recently organised a special Iftar for children of determination and their families to spread happiness and raise awareness about social inclusivity.
The special evening was attended by over 250 people. There were interactions with eminent guests, including Emirati social media celebrities Khalid Al Ameri and his wife Salama Mohammed. The children of determination took the opportunity to click selfies with the celebrity couple and their kids.
The children also received special gifts such as personal hygiene items, toys, chocolates, groceries and more.
Another objective of the special Iftar, according to Dar Al Ber Society, was to help people understand the problems faced by children of determination and their families. “The guests promised to take further steps to help the children of determination and their families.”
Juhi Yasmeen Khan from Dar Al Ber Society said: “We organised the event because it has always been important for society to understand people with determination. Each and every children of determination has at least one unique talent that needs to be identified and nurtured so that it will help them become a part of the mainstream society.”
Aside from the special Iftar, there were also on-site general medical and dental checkups, as well as henna decoration and games.
