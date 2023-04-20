Ramadan in UAE: Chinese consulate, companies distribute over 10,500 Iftar meals to workers in Dubai

Local fitness expert offers insights on the pros and cons of working out during Ramadan
More than 10,500 Iftar meals were distributed by the Chinese Consulate at a workers’ accommodation in Dubai on Wednesday as several Chinese civic and business organisations earlier held their own Ramadan initiatives.
Chinese consul-general Li Xuhang told Khaleej Times the Iftar meal distribution in Al Quoz was held for the seventh year in a row in collaboration with Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA).
Li added: “Traders and business owners at Dragon Mart, as well as other Chinese expat groups, likewise distributed free Iftar meals. I also visited some Muslim families to enjoy Iftar with them.”
Li noted the meal distribution was also held in response to the UAE’s ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign. He noted: “The initiative won extensive support from overseas Chinese, enterprises and international students. They participated enthusiastically with their love. Chinese chambers of commerce and overseas Chinese groups actively donated through different channels, which conveyed a positive image of actively integrating into the local community and taking social responsibility.”
The Chinese consul-general added: “Iftar meals are limited, but the friendship is priceless. The spirit of solidarity, love, cooperation and dedication represented by Iftar is the utmost strength for us all to overcome the difficulties, face up to the challenges and seek development together.”
“The pandemic has passed and the future is promising,” Li continued, exhorting:
“Let’s join hands, support each other and strive forward with courage to embrace a better future as I wish everyone Ramadan Kareem and Eid Mubarak in advance.”
