Ramadan in UAE: Azizi Developments gives Dh10 million to 1 Billion Meals campaign

The contribution will help provide essential food requirements to the most vulnerable groups

By Web Desk Published: Tue 12 Apr 2022, 7:24 PM

Dubai's Azizi Developments has announced a contribution of Dh million in support of the 1 Billion Meals initiative.

The campaign, organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, was launched to coincide with the holy month of Ramadan, and is based on the values of giving, charity and humanitarianism.

Targeting contributions from individuals and institutions in the UAE and around the world, it is centred on the concept of sustainable community contributions to provide food requirements to the most vulnerable groups.

Mirwais Azizi, Founder & Chairman of Azizi Developments, said: “With 800 million people around the world suffering from malnutrition, it is up to each and every one of us to contribute to securing a brighter future in which all of humanity has access to vital, healthy food. We will stand steadfast with this cause for years to come, and with the notion that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts in mind, we encourage participation to ensure a happier, healthier tomorrow for those in need.”

