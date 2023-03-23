Ramadan in UAE: Abu Dhabi Police urge motorists not to be in a rush to reach home for iftar

Ramadan 2023: From Global Village to family homes, how UAE is turning into 'one giant majlis' for holy month
This is an important part of Emirati hospitality and is done differently in every household
Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists not to speed and to adhere to traffic rules when driving home before iftar time to end their fast.
March 23 marked the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in the UAE.
In a tweet on Thursday warning motorists about violating traffic laws and to enhance safety, police advised road users to adhere to specified speed limits, give priority to pedestrians, and not jump the red lights.
Many motorists are known to speed as they try to reach their homes before iftar. This may lead them to cause accidents.
ALSO READ
This is an important part of Emirati hospitality and is done differently in every household
Expats who have long gone back to their home countries share memories of past and explain why they spend holy month in the Emirates
Residents around the country can witness the tradition every evening during the holy month
Since the moon was spotted today, Wednesday, March 22, Ramadan 1 is tomorrow, Thursday, March 23
Most Islamic schools of thought accept use of telescope for sightings, says expert
The start and end date of the holy month depends on the sighting of the crescent moon
The Sultanate confirms spotting the crescent moon on Wednesday 22 after the Magrib prayers
Emergency units at major government hospitals to operate 24 hours a day