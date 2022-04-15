Ramadan in UAE: A.R.M. Holding donates Dh2 million to One Billion Meals campaign

End your fast with two to three dates and hydrate with plain water
Ramadan 2022
A.R.M. Holding has announced a donation of Dh2 million to the One Billion Meals campaign.
Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the campaign provides food support to the underprivileged and the undernourished in 50 countries around the world, especially vulnerable groups such as children, refugees, displaced persons and those affected by disasters and crises.
Mohammad Saeed Al Shehhi, CEO at A.R.M. Holding, said, “A difficult journey begins with one step – and the pursuit of a better life starts with basic nourishment. This is where compassion meets action, and lives are subsequently changed forever. There is immense need all around us, and I profoundly believe that the spirit of generosity is greater."
The One Billion Meals campaign is distributing food parcels to some of the most disadvantaged communities around the world, in coordination with the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP), the Food Banking Regional Network (FBRN), the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UAE Food Bank, as well as a number of charity and humanitarian organisations.
To contribute to the One Billion Meals initiative visit www.1billionmeals.ae; or make a bank transfer at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802.
Donations can also be made by calling toll-free number 8009999.
Ramadan 2022
Ramadan 2022
Ramadan 2022
Ramadan 2022
Ramadan 2022
Ramadan 2022
Ramadan 2022
Ramadan 2022