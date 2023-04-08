Ramadan in UAE: 1 Billion Meals drive gets Dh25 million contribution from Tiger Group

The campaign has inspired a remarkable response from businesses and individuals

With a contribution of Dh25 million, Tiger Group joined a growing list of individuals, businesses and institutions announcing their support of 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

The campaign has inspired a remarkable response from businesses and individuals racing to donate and express the values of giving and generosity rooted in the UAE community while sending a message of solidarity to underprivileged populations around the world.

Tiger Group pledged to contribute Dh25 million over a period of 5 years, to help implement sustainable measures to fight and eradicate hunger within an institutional framework.

Waleed Al Zoubi, Chairman of Tiger Group, said: “We have come to anticipate Sheikh Mohammed’s innovative humanitarian initiatives, establishing values of charity and reviving the culture of endowment. Such efforts have put the UAE on the global scene of humanitarian work.

“Tiger Group is honoured to be part of 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign, which turns giving and charity into an established sustainable culture. I encourage all UAE based companies to practice social responsibility and take part in such impactful initiatives,” he added.

The 1 Billion Meals Endowment aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food insecurity, and to help fight hunger and malnutrition, especially among victims of crises and natural disasters.

Donation channels

Donations and contributions to the endowment fund can be made across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate Dh1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.

