Ramadan in UAE: 1 Billion Meals campaign receives Dh50 million contribution from Dr. Abdulkader Sankari and Sons

The initiative aims to fight and eradicate hunger around the world

Wam

By Web Desk Published: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 5:27 PM Last updated: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 5:28 PM

Sankari Fashion Group and Sankari Investment Group announced their contribution of Dh50 million towards the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign, which was launched to provide a food safety net for the world’s most underprivileged populations, as well as to help fight hunger and malnutrition, especially among victims of natural disasters and crises around the world.

The latest addition to Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives – 1 Billion Meals Endowment – campaign joins dozens of organisations and institutional initiatives working within five main pillars: Humanitarian Aid and Relief, Healthcare and Disease Control, Spreading Education and Knowledge, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and Empowering Communities.

Such efforts further the impact and sustainability of humanitarian work, instil a culture of hope around the world and support development for a better future.

The pledge to contribute will be paid at an annual Dh10 million over a period of 5 years. It will help create and implement effective sustainable measures to fight and eradicate hunger around the world.

Dr. Abdulkader Sankari, Founder of the Groups, said: “The 1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is the embodiment of good, giving and generosity; all of which are values deeply rooted in the UAE community. We are honored to be among the contributors towards this massive food endowment fund to help alleviate the suffering of fellow humans.”

Sankari’s Fashion and Investment Groups donated towards the 1 Billion Meals campaign of last year, which provided food in 50 countries. They have also contributed financially to both 100 Million Meals campaign in 2021, and 10 Million Meals campaign in Ramadan 2020.

ALSO READ