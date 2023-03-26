Ramadan in Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed receives holy month well-wishers

Ramadan in UAE: 1 Billion Meals campaign receives Dh50 million contribution from Dr. Abdulkader Sankari and Sons
The initiative aims to fight and eradicate hunger around the world
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today evening received well-wishers who visited him to greet him on the occasion of the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Za’abeel Palace in Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, along with Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, accepted the greetings of well-wishers, which included senior officials from Dubai Government entities and other dignitaries.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, were also present.
