Ramadan in Dubai: Mall timings extended during holy month

Mall timings in Dubai have been extended during the holy month of Ramadan, Dubai Festival and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has announced.
Visitors and residents can enjoy shopping, dining, and other activities until midnight or later throughout Ramadan.
These malls have extended their timings:
Dubai Festival City Mall:
Mall timings: Sunday to Wednesday 10am to 12am, Thursday to Saturday 10am to 1am.
City Centre Mirdif:
Mall timings: 10am to 1am every day, with some shops open until 2am
City Centre Deira
Mall timings: 10am to 1am every day, with some shops open until 2am
Mall of the Emirates:
Mall timings: 10am to 1am every day, with some shops open until 2am
City Walk:
Retail, services, entertainment and real estate outlets and kiosks: 10am to 12am every day
F&B outlets and kiosks: 10am to 1am every day
