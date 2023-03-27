Ramadan in Dubai: Here is where you will find the police's mobile cannon this evening

Agencies in the UAE earlier noticed a 'big improvement' in the application channels this year as procedures are eased
The Dubai Police have confirmed that their Ramadan mobile cannon will be fired from the Zabeel Grand Mosque area on Ramadan 5 and 6 (March 27 and 28). The aim is to engage residents in the unique Ramadan tradition that dates back decades.
Major Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi, commander of Dubai Police Ramadan Cannons, explained that the mobile cannon will provide the community with an opportunity to learn about the cultural heritage, customs, and traditions of the UAE, specifically those related to firing cannon during the holy month of Ramadan.
The mobile cannon will be stationed at 15 locations throughout the holy month. These include Al Nahda School for Girls in Al Lesaily, Al Habab Mosque, Al Awir Grand Mosque, Al Habai Mosque in Al Khawaneej, Bin Dafoos Mosque in Al Twar, and Al Khail Heights area, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, Ain Dubai, Al Salam Mosque in Al Barsha, Kite Beach in Jumeirah, Nad Al Sheba Mosque, and finally, the Eid prayer ground in Mankhool.
It is one of many community-based campaigns that the Dubai Police carry out throughout the year
