Ramadan in Dubai: 400 employees gifted with discounts, flight tickets in police's happiness initiative

It is one of many community-based campaigns that the Dubai Police carry out throughout the year

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 1:50 PM

Spreading happiness this Ramadan, the Dubai Police gathered 400 of their service employees for a special ceremony.

The Cultural Diversity Section of the Security Awareness Department organised an initiative that was packed with activities and giveaways.

First Lt Khaled Saqr Al Hai, head of the Cultural Diversity Section, said: "Coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, the initiative is one of many community-based initiatives implemented throughout the year to honour various groups working in the Dubai Police."

During the event, the employees — who are currently working at various general departments and police stations — got free medical examinations, eye examinations, medical glasses, as well as discounts on eyeglass products.

Five travel tickets were also raffled off, in addition to Ramadan Mir giveaways. The box contained foodstuff, such as cooking oil, rice, canned food.

A number of officials and supervisors were also present at the event.

