Going shopping for Ramadan? UAE retailers offer up to 70% discounts

Retailers in the UAE have announced up to 70 per cent discounts across thousands of products ahead of the holy month of Ramadan 2026, with prices starting from just Dh1.

Ramadan will start either on February 18 or 19, depending on the sighting of its crecent, an event that will take place on the evening of February 29.

From dates to drinks to personal care to kitchen appliances, both online and brick-and-mortar outlets across the Emirates have rolled out discounts, covering groceries, household items, electronic products and personal care items, among others.

Abu Dhabi-based ADCOOP has announced a Dh20 million investment for the Ramadan 2026 campaign, offering savings of up to 60 per cent on more than 4,000 products and reducing prices on 1,500 key items.

The community-centred retailer will distribute 30,000 free Iftar meals and make available 12,000 pre-packed Ramadan essentials boxes, priced at Dh99 and Dh149, through its stores and online platforms.

In addition, it will support Emirati women entrepreneurs by providing a platform to showcase authentic and locally made products, promote homegrown brands and UAE-grown and locally sourced produce.

“As a community-centred retailer, we are focused on ensuring consistent access to essential, high-quality food at prices families can rely on, particularly during periods of peak demand such as Ramadan,” said Bertrand Loumaye, retail CEO of ADCOOP.

Al Maya Supermarkets said its company will offer discounts of 25 to 40 per cent on selected categories to provide meaningful savings to customers, especially on essential and high-demand products.

Dh1 deals

The Ramadan discount campaign will cover over 300 products, including key FMCG items, food staples, beverages, and daily household essentials, aligned with Ramadan consumption needs.

“This year we have introduced dedicated evening promotions, along with a separate midnight discount programme as customer traffic is significantly higher in the late evening and midnight hours during Ramadan,” said Kamal Vachani, deputy CEO, group director and partner of Al Maya Supermarkets.

He added that the company will strictly follow the guidelines of the Dubai Municipality during Ramadan.

UAE online retailer Noon said its Ramadan discounts span thousands of products across all major categories — from groceries and Ramadan essentials to home décor, fashion, beauty, and makeup.

It has announced Ramadan pre-sale as well as throughout the holy month, offering discounts of up to 70 per cent across key everyday and seasonal categories.

On Noon Minutes, the key offers include up to 70 per cent discount on pantry staples, Ramadan drinks, home décor, kitchen and dining, household cleaning, beauty, and personal care; pantry essentials starting from Dh1; 60 per cent off on frozen samosas and samosa sheets; and up to 50 per cent off on dates.

Similarly, up to 70 per cent off across kitchen and dining categories has been offered from now until the end of the holy month.

Price freeze

Retail giant Lulu has announced up to 65 per cent off on over 5,500 products, including groceries, electronics, and home items, along with a price freeze on 300 essential goods.

Salim MA, global operations director of Lulu, said the focus is on providing a “value-driven” shopping experience for families across the region.

“Backed by early planning and close collaboration with our global sourcing teams and supplier partners, we are fully geared to roll out huge Ramadan offers with significant discounts across thousands of products, while maintaining fair and stable pricing on everyday essentials,” he said.

The company will also host Healthy Ramadan, Dates Festival, and Sweet Treats initiatives, along with offers on fresh food, Iftar essentials, fashion, electronics, and home appliances across its stores, online platforms, and aggregator channels.

Amazon has also announced that UAE shoppers can benefit from millions of deals from January 27 to February 14 across popular local and international brands. It has also tied up with banks for instant discounts, flexible and affordable payment options, as well as convenient delivery options.

The deals cover everyday essentials, electronics, home, kitchen, beauty and fashion products.

Stefano Martinelli, Vice President of Amazon Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey, said: “This year, we support customers not only through incredible savings and convenience, but by making it easier to give back. Customers can now order Iftar boxes in minutes via Amazon Now, helping us collectively support families in need across the UAE.”

For everyday groceries, the e-commerce major has announced savings of up to 50 per cent on cooking essentials, pantry staples, and household items. Customers can also save up to 30 per cent off their first three orders and 20 per cent off every subsequent order on Amazon Now during the sale.

In addition, they can save up to 50 per cent on air fryers, espresso machines, gas cookers, cookware sets, and dinnerware; up to 35 per cent on vacuum cleaners, home entertainment, washing machines, dishwashers, furniture, and décor; up to 26 per cent on electronics; up to 40 per cent on beauty and personal care products; among others.