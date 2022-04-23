Ramadan diet: Following intermittent fasting pattern during holy month

It is important to avoid empty, non-nutritious calories from fizzy drinks, fried foods and caffeinated products

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 6:33 PM

Intermittent fasting has gained popularity in the last few years, thanks to its weight-loss benefits. Moreover, many following the diet plan throughout the year and fasting during the month of Ramadan may question the similarities between the two, when it comes to their overall benefits and impact on one’s health.

To begin with, intermittent fasting is a kind of energy restriction diet plan that involves switching between fasting and eating on a regular schedule. There are several forms of intermittent fasting which implicates limited feeding time windows.

Ramadan fasting can help people in reducing fat mass, improving blood lipid profile, improving blood pressure, insulin sensitivity as well as improved fasting blood glucose levels.

· Rich in fibre (such as fresh fruits, vegetables, quinoa, burgul, oats)

· Healthy fats (avocado, nuts, pumpkin seeds, olive oil)

· Quality proteins (eggs, fatty fish, dairy products, poultry)

· The dietary pattern should conform to the My Plate eating style which ensures ample intake of all nutrients through right food group choices.

Suhoor

· Add vegetables (dark green, red or orange) to your main meals: Try sautéing, steaming or having them as a fresh salad. Include beans, peas, or lentils in your salad or side-dishes

· Smoothie: An avocado, coconut milk, small handful of blueberries, spinach/kale, 1 tablespoon chia seeds. Add all ingredients into blender and start your day with a super-healthy green drink.

Iftar/dinner

· Snack on vegetable salads, veggie sticks, and stir-fried/steamed vegetables.

· A healthier option for dinner would be Salmon - which is an excellent source of Omega-3 healthy fats, and dark green veggies such as kale and broccoli as they are high in antioxidants. Grill/steam fish alongside some of your favorite vegetables roasted in olive oil

Fahmida Jafri, clinical dietician, Thumbay University Hospital