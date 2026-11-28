A new survey covering the UAE and Saudi Arabia has found that 54 per cent believe that technology has improved how they fast, pray and live during Ramadan.

The Publicis Groupe study described how phones fit into routines throughout the holy month, from checking the time before dawn to listening to Quran recitations and following religious teachings online.

The study, titled Ramadan Is a Verb, surveyed 1,200 people, with 600 respondents in each country. Researchers also visited 60 households and drew on digital diaries and interviews with 14 participants, seven from each country. The report gave no UAE-only breakdown for the 54 per cent figure.

Quran apps lead the list

The report put Quran app use at 67 per cent, followed by prayer apps at 53 per cent and fasting trackers at 44 per cent. It did not specify the respondent base for those figures. The tools it describes include apps that play Quran recitations, send prayer alerts and show the Qibla, the direction Muslims face when praying.

For Sami Iftekhar, a Sharjah resident who manages a bakery in Dubai, a phone reminder helped him read one page of the Quran each day last Ramadan. He would read during a break at work or while waiting for iftar, the meal that breaks the fast at sunset.

“One page sounds small, but on a busy workday it’s what I could manage,” he said. “Reading one page a day made it a habit instead of a target I kept missing.”

Iftekhar also uses Muslim Pro to receive prayer alerts and keep track of his prayers and fasts. He checks the app when he gets up for suhoor, the meal before dawn, and again before iftar. He said the reminders help him keep track of time during his commute and long shifts at the bakery.

How parents use apps to teach prayer

The report said 56 per cent of parents with young children used apps and interactive tools to teach them about prayer. Researchers described parents choosing which YouTube channels their children could watch and introducing them to prayer apps. Some used ideas they found on social media to set up spaces for prayer at home.

Amr Kalil, a 45-year-old Egyptian sales manager at a clothing studio in Abu Dhabi, uses the Aya Path app to follow a plan to finish reading the Quran during Ramadan. He sets alarms for suhoor, the start of the fast, each prayer and iftar. If he is out when it is time to pray, he uses his phone to check the Qibla or find a nearby mosque.

What people watch and listen to during Ramadan

The study also looked at what people choose to watch and listen to during the month. The report said 45 per cent consumed religious content digitally, while 77 per cent said influencers had more impact during Ramadan than in previous years. It described people turning to YouTube, Instagram and TikTok for religious teachings and reflection. The report gave no UAE-only breakdown for either figure.

For Kalil, some of that listening happens in the car. “When Iam driving, I listen to Quran recitation, and sometimes lectures and tafsir on YouTube, instead of the radio,” he said. Tafsir refers to explanations of the Quran.