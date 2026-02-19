Ramadan 2026: Where Dubai residents can catch mobile cannon as it travels across emirate

As the holy month of Ramadan gets underway in the Dubai, residents can catch a mobile cannon from Dubai Police as it makes its journey across the emirate. This initiative undertaken by the authority allows families and visitors to come together in the spirit of the holy month and celebrate the occasion.

The cannon, known as Al Rahal, began its journey on the first and second days of Ramadan — February 18 and 19 — at Zabeel Park. It will continue on to Umm Suqeim Majlis on the next two days.