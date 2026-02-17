Ramadan 2026: These countries will begin holy month on February 18
- PUBLISHED: Tue 17 Feb 2026, 8:38 PM
Several countries across the globe have announced the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, after they sighted the moon tonight.
Ramadan, the ninth month of the lunar calendar, holds profound significance for Muslims worldwide. Throughout this holy month, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset, refraining from both food and drink, including water, during daylight hours.