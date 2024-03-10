Ramadan 2024: Oman announces first day of holy month

The event will feature leading speakers and experts tackling vital topics in religion, sports, art and entrepreneurship
Oman will observe the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan on March 12, Tuesday.
Oman News Agency, in a post on social media platform X, announced that Tuesday will be the beginning of the holy month.
The announcement came after there was no sighting of the crescent moon on Sunday evening, the agency said.
Earlier on the day, countries including Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines also announced the beginning of the holy month on March 12.
