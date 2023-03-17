Ramadan 2023 in Dubai: Up to Dh100,000 fine for distributing iftar meals without permit

Giving out meals by any person or institution without a permit would be considered an unauthorised charitable act

Residents in Dubai will need permits to distribute Iftar meals during the holy month of Ramadan. The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai announced this during a press conference on Friday and advised people to follow the required rules on food distribution.

Mohammed Mosabh Dahi, deputy director for charitable activities at the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, said that in the event that any person or institution distributing meals without a permit will be considered an unauthorised charitable act.

“It (violation) will be included under the prohibition of any actions related to collecting donations or advertising through audio, visual, or print media without prior permission from the department and will expose the owner for legal accountability,” said Dahi.

According to the authorities, the penalties for advertising or collecting donations without a licence are not less than Dh5,000 and not more than Dh100,000, or a jail term of not less than a month and not over a year, or any of the two penalties.

"Violators will be referred to the competent judicial authorities, as stated in the decree regulating fundraising in the Emirate of Dubai for the year 2015,” added Dahi.

Safe to consume

During the conference, IACAD officials mentioned this decision has been taken to ensure that the donated meals are safe to consume.

Officials further mentioned that people can get in touch with the department to get permission for Iftar meal distribution. “While obtaining the permission, they have to inform us about the localities and date they are providing meals. Accordingly, we can guide others to different locality to distribute the Iftar meals,” said IACAD officials.

How to apply

You can visit- iacad.gov.ae, and apply it on the website

Or one may call 800600

Requirements:

Emirates ID

Fill in the location of the distribution

Name and location of the restaurant sourcing the food

