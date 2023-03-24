Ramadan 2023: UN chief calls for solidarity as 'month of giving' begins

UNHCR's Refugee Zakat Fund has supported 6 million displaced people around the world

By Wam Published: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 7:48 PM

Celebrated by millions of Muslims around the world, Ramadan is a time “to come together, bound by our common humanity”, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a video message.

The UN chief drew a parallel between the spirit of “understanding and compassion” which characterizes Ramadan, and the mission of the United Nations, “to foster dialogue, unity and peace.”

“In these challenging times, my thoughts are with those facing conflict, displacement and suffering. I join everyone observing Ramadan to call for peace, mutual respect and solidarity.”

Ramadan is also known as a “month of giving”, and a high point in charitable giving motivated by faith, towards the displaced. Islamic philanthropy plays a growing role in supporting refugees worldwide, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday.

In a new report, UNHCR shows that its pioneering Refugee Zakat Fund has supported six million forcibly displaced people in 26 countries since its launch in 2017.

“We are new to this sector as a UN organisation,” Khaled Khalifa, Senior Advisor to the High Commissioner for Refugees and UNHCR Representative to Gulf Cooperation Council Countries, told reporters in Geneva.

“We wanted to offer a new platform to enable giving in places where Muslim organisations do not operate, because of financial restrictions, because we need the large machinery of the UN to implement, like in Afghanistan, in Somalia and for the Rohingyas,” he said, before adding: “Islamic giving has always been there – we are the new kids on the block.”

UNHCR’s Islamic Philanthropy Annual Report shows that some $38 million were raised through the fund in 2022. Khalifa highlighted how harnessing the central role of charitable giving in Islam has been key to the initiative’s success.

