Ramadan 2023: Saudi Arabia announces readiness to receive millions of Umrah visitors during holy month

Giving out meals by any person or institution without a permit would be considered an unauthorised charitable act
Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais announced today that the Two Holy Mosques are ready to receive millions of visitors and pilgrims during the holy month of Ramadan.
Al-Sudais stated that all sites and services of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque have been fully prepared for Umrah performers, worshippers, and visitors.
He indicated that all services provided at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque are in full readiness, adding that the operational status of all electric stairs and elevators, the sound system, and all technical, service, engineering, awareness and guidance services are ready.
Al-Sudais revealed that a specialised team supervises the provided services to ensure implementation in accordance with established standards, using the latest technologies, in addition to providing all the necessary field, preventive and operational services and equipment.
He added that the Presidency seeks to integrate services and maintain continuous coordination with concerned authorities in order for visitors to perform their rituals and worship with ease and tranquillity.
