Ramadan 2023 in UAE: How to apply for work extension permits in Sharjah

Restaurants, bakeries and cafeterias exempted from the rule

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 4:03 PM

Sharjah Municipality, on Tuesday, announced that restaurants, bakeries and cafeterias are allowed to work after midnight without obtaining this permit, to facilitate the public and provide them with services until late hours of the night during the holy month.

Speaking to Khaleej Times Khalifa Bughanim Al-Suwaidi, Acting Director of the Control and Inspection Department, said that commercial establishments operating in the city need to obtain a permit. The municipality will provide this service through its website.

He stated that the permit does not include contracting companies that conduct work after midnight on construction sites.

How to apply for a permit:

Log in to the website and choose Eectronic and Smart Services.

Choose Services of the Control and Inspection Department.

Apply for a permit for working during the night during Ramadan.

Follow the onsceen steps.

Upload the necessary documents to get the permit issued.

Al-Suwaidi explained that the municipality has allocated a team of inspectors to follow up with the concerned establishments and ensure that the necessary permits are issued to carry out work.

The authority is also intensifying inspection visits to monitor any negative behaviour to ensure an ideal environment during the holy month.

