Ramadan 2023 in UAE: 5 types of violations Sharjah will crack down on during the holy month

Authorities will conduct daily inspections to ensure rules and regulations are being followed

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 20 Mar 2023, 8:01 PM

Authorities in Sharjah will initiate a severe crackdown on violations right from the first day of the holy month. Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah City Municipality, revealed the authority will begin by carrying out several campaigns and conducting daily inspections.

The authority has created teams to work around the clock during the holy month. Working hours have been fixed for its service centres so that they can continue to provide services to the public, said Al Tunaiji. These services include veterinary clinics, sanitation services, and building control services, among others.

Here's a list of areas being targeted by the authority's campaigns:

F&B services

One of the focus areas of the crackdown will be F&B services. The inspections will target food outlets, food storage, bakeries, public kitchens, roasteries, sweet shops and other food establishments.

A team of 40 inspectors has been created to execute these campaigns and ensure that the food is not only safe to provide to consumers, but follows the health standards and conditions approved by authorities.

Unnecessary disturbances

The municipality has stated that there will be visits and inspection campaigns to monitor any disturbances in the general appearance. This includes — but is not limited to — raising one's voice, disturbing others, and setting up special Ramadan tents outside homes.

Al Tunaiji added that the authority will spread awareness on the importance of adhering to the rules and regulations, such as maintaining cleanliness and keeping volumes low.

Commercial permits

Inspection teams will also ensure that commercial establishments wishing to work beyond midnight have the required permit from the Control and Inspection Department.

Contracting companies and engineering consultancy offices will be given permission to work until 12am instead of the regular 10pm.

Paid parking

Parking fees will be calculated from 8am until midnight during the holy month, Al Tunaiji explained. He said that inspection teams will ensure that residents and visitors have paid for parking.

Parking spaces around mosques will be free for an hour from raising the call to prayer for worshippers. Read more about paid parking rules in Sharjah during the holy month here.

Use of parks

Public and residential parks will be open to visitors from 4pm until midnight. Visitors have been urged to adhere to guidelines while spending time there.

Negative behaviour

Residents can call the number '993' to reach a call centre which will record their observations, reports and inquiries. It will also immediately transfer every call to the relevant department for further action. Al Tunaiji has urged the public to call the given number in case they observe any mishap or negative behaviour.

