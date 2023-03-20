Ramadan 2023: Dubai announces 8 fixed, mobile cannon firing locations to announce Iftar time

This tradition practised since 1960s, has become a popular activity during the holy month, and residents look forward to the single shots fired every day to mark the end of fasting

Published: Mon 20 Mar 2023

Dubai Police announced the location of seven fixed cannons to be installed in various parts of the emirate and one mobile cannon that will travel to 15 areas during the holy month of Ramadan. The announcement was made during a press conference at Dubai Expo City.

The Iftar cannons have become a popular Ramadan tradition in the emirate since the early 1960s. Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, confirmed that the Dubai Police had finished prepping the cannons.

Every day during the holy month, a single shot is fired to announce the end of fasting and the start of Iftar, and two shots are fired to mark the start of the holy month and the commencement of Eid.

Seven cannons

Major General Al-Ghaithi indicated that they formed a staff in each of the sites that were chosen. This year, Dubai Police has stationed cannons across the emirates in seven locations, including, Dubai Expo City, Burj Khalifa, Uptown, Madinat Jumeirah, Festival City, Damac, and Hatta Inn.

He added, "The main cannon, which will be for the first time in Expo Dubai, comes within the framework of the strong and continuous partnership between the two parties since the start of the Expo 2020 Dubai activities to this day."

Mobile cannon

The mobile cannon will be transported to 15 areas in Dubai and will start from the Satwa Grand Mosque, then to Dubai International Financial Centre, the Grand Mosque in Zabeel, followed by Al-Nahda School for Girls in Lusaili. It will then be moved to Al-Habab Mosque, followed by Al-Awir Grand Mosque, then to Al-Habai Mosque in Al-Khawaneej, Bin Dafoos Mosque in Al-Twar, Al-Quoz 4 'Al-Khail Heights' area, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, Ain Dubai, Al-Salam Mosque in Al-Barsha, and Kite Beach in Jumeirah, Nad Al Sheba Mosque, and finally the Eid prayer hall in Mankhool.

Symbol of the holy month

Butti Al Falasi, Director of the Security Awareness Department in the General Department of Community Happiness stressed that the Dubai Police show great interest in the Ramadan cannon, which is considered one of the symbols of the holy month and represents the Arab and Islamic customs, traditions and culture in the UAE society.

He added that the activities of the cannon launch are broadcast on Dubai TV during the Iftar period, and always contribute to enhancing the atmosphere, Spirituality, community values, cohesion and family bonding are among the customs and traditions of this holy month.

Two French cannons

Major Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi, Commander and Commander of the Iftar Cannons in the month of Ramadan, said that all final arrangements have been made regarding the preparation for announcing the confirmation of the sighting of the crescent, in line with the norms, customs and traditions that the Dubai Police General Command used to work during the month of Ramadan.

He added that this year witnesses the revival of 'two old French cannons', pursuant to the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to use them as part of the Iftar activities during the month of Ramadan, because of the historical and heritage value they represent.

He added the two cannons were used in the sixties of the last century, then they were referred to retirement in 1970 and placed in the Dubai Police Museum, but the Dubai Police decided to use them this year.

