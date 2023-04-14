Ramadan 2023: Abu Dhabi fines 76 food establishments during inspection campaign

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority inspects 4,491 establishments to promote food safety and reduce food waste

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority officials inspect a food establishment. — Wam

Published: Fri 14 Apr 2023

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) fined a total of 76 food establishments for various violations during Ramadan. A total of 4,491 establishments were inspected during the campaign to promote food safety and reduce food waste, the authority said.

The campaign, which began a week prior to the holy month, aimed to verify compliance with food safety regulations, enforce legislation, and promote the health of the community.

As many as 2,531 establishments were found meeting all the necessary requirements while warnings were issued against 1,628, and 256 were given attention. Approximately 12,460 establishments in the emirate have implemented a self-monitoring system.

The inspection campaigns targeted all establishments involved in the food chain, including supermarkets, restaurants, distribution centres, food stores, catering companies, and markets selling meat, fish, vegetables and fruits. Approved procedures were followed to correct any malpractices and ensure access to the highest levels of food safety during Ramadan.

To complement the inspection campaign, an awareness campaign was launched to educate the public about the harmful effects of food waste economically and environmentally. The campaign provides guidance on preserving food, encouraging optimal usage, and changing community behaviour towards food. It emphasises the importance of meal planning, determining appropriate quantities of food, safe and correct storage, and handling practices.

The ADAFSA has urged the public to report any violations detected in any food establishment by calling the toll-free number for the Abu Dhabi government, 800555.