Ramadan 2022: Sheikh Mohammed urges residents to donate to one billion meals campaign

The initiative officially launched today, the first day of the holy month

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 2 Apr 2022, 2:20 PM

People in the UAE and across the world can now donate to secure meals for vulnerable communities in 50 countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, officially launched one billion meals campaign on Saturday, the first day of holy month of Ramadan.

In a tweet, the Dubai ruler called the campaign “one billion noble messages from the UAE to the world.”

“Ramadan is the month we feel the agony of 800 million people who sleep hungry every day,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said in a tweet.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the campaign is an expansion of the UAE’s previous "100 Million Meals" launched last year during Ramadan.

The campaign raised more than double its target earlier this year to secure food parcels, equivalent to 220 million meals, to the disadvantaged in 47 countries across four continents.

People can donate on www.1billionmeals.ae to provide food parcels to those in need.

