Ramadan 2022: Mohamed bin Zayed orders payment of Dh340 million to recipients of social assistance across UAE

This amount will be paid in addition to the monthly aid provided to them

File

By WAM Published: Sun 3 Apr 2022, 3:49 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has ordered the disbursement of Dh340 million to recipients of social assistance across the country, on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

This amount will be disbursed in addition to the monthly aid provided to them as part of the social assistance to all eligible categories across the UAE.

