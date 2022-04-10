Ramadan 2022: Mohamed bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by King of Morocco

Dr Shetty advises those fasting to brush their teeth for 2-3 minutes with a fluoride toothpaste after Iftar and Suhoor to reduce plaque build-up
Ramadan 20221 day ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, attended an iftar banquet hosted by His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco in Rabat.
During the banquet, Sheikh Mohamed and His Majesty the King of Morocco exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, and prayed to Allah Almighty to perpetuate goodness, and blessings for all.
The two sides also exchanged cordial talk on the depth and width of relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Morocco, wishing the two nations continued progress, progress and prosperity.
ALSO READ:
The banquet was attended by Moulay Al Hassan, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Morocco, Prince Moulay Rachid of Morocco, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and a number of sheikhs and officials.
Dr Shetty advises those fasting to brush their teeth for 2-3 minutes with a fluoride toothpaste after Iftar and Suhoor to reduce plaque build-up
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Celebrate the holy month with these memorable offerings
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The DMT focused on adopting high-quality electrical connections that withstand all climatic conditions
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Rich in fibre, vitamins and minerals, this wholesome dish is full of flavour
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The contribution will help underprivileged communities in 50 countries
Ramadan 20221 day ago
A new campaign urges motorists to avoid speeding, especially before Iftar
Ramadan 20221 day ago
As the Maghrib Azan is given out, the students and masters share their homemade snacks and dates with each other
Ramadan 20222 days ago
Dhikr has no fixed time though it’s highly recommended after every daily prayer
Ramadan 20222 days ago