Ramadan 2022: Mohamed bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by King of Morocco

The two leaders exchanged greetings for the holy month and discussed the relationship between the two countries

By WAM Published: Sun 10 Apr 2022, 10:55 AM Last updated: Sun 10 Apr 2022, 11:11 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, attended an iftar banquet hosted by His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco in Rabat.

During the banquet, Sheikh Mohamed and His Majesty the King of Morocco exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, and prayed to Allah Almighty to perpetuate goodness, and blessings for all.

The two sides also exchanged cordial talk on the depth and width of relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Morocco, wishing the two nations continued progress, progress and prosperity.

The banquet was attended by Moulay Al Hassan, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Morocco, Prince Moulay Rachid of Morocco, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and a number of sheikhs and officials.