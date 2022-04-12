Ramadan 2022: MAG Group donates Dh1 million to 1 Billion Meals drive

More than 105 government entities, schools, companies and individuals will participate
Ramadan 20221 day ago
In support of the initiative to distribute 1 Billion Meals, the MAG Group has announced a donation of Dh1 million.
The donation made will fund the basic components required to prepare nutritious meals for the impoverished in the lower-income communities targeted by the initiative.
The 1 Billion Meals initiative reflects the principle of giving inherent in Emirati culture, where generosity is a characteristic of its business sectors’ leaders and people, whose altruism is extended to all inside and outside the country.
It supports the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, including the goal of eliminating hunger in the world.
ALSO READ:
More than 105 government entities, schools, companies and individuals will participate
Ramadan 20221 day ago
In each episode, Islamic scholars and professors from the university will help viewers understand the meaning of verses
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The combination of mango, mint and a tinge of spice is refreshing and one of the best drinks in summer
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The authority aims to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding and reduce the Iftar rush
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Everything in the Emirate happens with a touch of class, said the preacher during an iftar event by Al Manar Islamic Centre
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Two customs specific to the holy month have stood the test of time
Ramadan 20222 days ago
'Its success is a testament to our longstanding commitment to helping those in need'
Ramadan 20222 days ago
The contribution will help provide basic foodstuff to individuals and families in lower-income communities in 50 countries
Ramadan 20222 days ago