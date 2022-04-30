Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Watch Dubai Police's iftar cannon firing at Bluewaters Island

Heavy traffic is expected on the roads leading to the airport
With the Iftar cannon having arrived at Bluewaters Island, the Dubai Police has invited the public to watch the event during the last days of Ramadan on April 30 and May 1.
Dubai Police iftar cannons have become a popular tradition since the early 1960s. Every day during the holy month of Ramadan, a single shot is fired at the time of iftar, and two shots are fired to mark the start of the holy month and the commencement of Eid.
This year, Dubai Police has stationed cannons across the emirates in five locations, including Atlantis -the Palm, Burj Khalifa, Al Seef, Al Waheda at Century Mall Dubai, and Hatta in front of Emirates Cooperative Society and Hatta Hill Park.
The force is also dispatching mobile cannons to 11 areas across the emirate, including Al Satwa near the Big Mosque, Al Qouz near Al Anbiya’a Mosque, Al Lisaili near Al Nahda National School, Lahbab near Lahbab Community Park 1, Al Aweer near Sheikh Hamdan Mosque, Al Khawaneej near Ahmed Al Habbai Mosque, and Muhaisnah near Abdul Rahim Mohammed Kti Mosque.
