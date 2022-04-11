Ramadan 2022 in UAE: University presents new TV show on Qur'anic texts

In each episode, Islamic scholars and professors from the university will help viewers understand the meaning of verses

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 11 Apr 2022, 4:29 PM

In celebration of the holy month of Ramadan, the Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities is presenting "Quran Mubeen", a 15-episode TV series on the Al Emarat TV that discusses selected verses and Qur’anic texts to help the audience understand their meaning, especially in the context of the challenges and conditions of contemporary times.

Additionally, the programme looks at the rhetorical and metaphorical meanings of important Qur’anic verses, with guidance and instructions on how today’s believers can contemplate and reflect on the teachings of the Holy Qur’an.

The university has gathered prominent Islamic Studies specialists along with key faculty members to participate in the TV series, which will deal with a wide range of themes including, Ramadan, the month of the Qur’an, the values ​​of giving and volunteering in the Holy Quran, verses of acclamation in the Holy Qur’an, family values​, knowledge verses, the values ​​of mercy, charity, peace, wisdom, morals, love, citizenship and friendship.

Dr Khaled Al Yabhouni Al Dhahrei, MBZUH Chancellor says that producing the television program is an important realization of university’s work in society, especially in terms of enhancing the believers’ understanding of the values and morals that God has laid down in the Qur’an. “Through 15 episodes, the program will highlight different attributes that a Muslim must possess and adopt in life, especially the values that promote human fraternity and call for mercy, affection, love, peaceful coexistence, and the renunciation of violence and hatred,” he added.

In each episode, Islamic scholars and professors from the university will present insights, based on in-depth studies and extensive research, that will enable the audience to have a better understanding of the themes that will be discussed during the duration of series, whose topics have been carefully selected in consideration of the needs of today’s society.