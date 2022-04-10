Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Top places to enjoy Iftar

Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Dubai Duty Free donates Dh5 million to One Billion Meals initiative
The airport retailer continues to actively support important social and charitable initiatives during the holy month
Ramadan 20221 day ago
BBQ Al Qasr
Experience the aroma of smoke wafting from a wood-fired barbecue as you break your fasts at BBQ Al Qasr at Emirates Palace Hotel, Abu Dhabi. A set menu is available at the seaside retreat featuring chicken, beef, shrimp and all things barbecue. From sunset till 9pm. Dh550 per person.
The Market Place
The Market Place at Marriott Al Jaddaf is hosting daily Iftars for the month of Ramadan. Indulge in a lavish buffet featuring a selection of dishes from traditional Arabic favourites amidst a stunning Arabesque setting. From sunset till 9pm. Iftar Feast priced at Dh215 per person. 50 per cent off for kids aged 6-12.
Jehangirs
Specializing in modern Mughlai cuisine, this eatery is offering a curated Ramadan Special Iftar menu that features a fusion of Arabic and Indian favourites for starters, mains, and desserts. Dh59 per person for adults. Dh39 for children. At Al Mankhool, Dubai, and Al Jimi Mall, Al Ain outlets.
Compiled by Husain Rizvi (husain@khaleejtimes.com)
The airport retailer continues to actively support important social and charitable initiatives during the holy month
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The food parcels include grilled meat, rice, dates, fruits, salad, juice and water
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Adequate rest is a must along with a healthy meal and good hydration
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Taqwa is the bedrock of the Islamic faith and the most valuable fruit of fasting
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Dr Shetty advises those fasting to brush their teeth for 2-3 minutes with a fluoride toothpaste after Iftar and Suhoor to reduce plaque build-up
Ramadan 20222 days ago
Celebrate the holy month with these memorable offerings
Ramadan 20222 days ago
The DMT focused on adopting high-quality electrical connections that withstand all climatic conditions
Ramadan 20222 days ago
Rich in fibre, vitamins and minerals, this wholesome dish is full of flavour
Ramadan 20222 days ago