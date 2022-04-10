Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Top places to enjoy Iftar

Break your fasts with these top spots around the country offering delectable treats

By CT Desk Published: Sun 10 Apr 2022, 3:37 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Apr 2022, 3:38 PM

BBQ Al Qasr

Experience the aroma of smoke wafting from a wood-fired barbecue as you break your fasts at BBQ Al Qasr at Emirates Palace Hotel, Abu Dhabi. A set menu is available at the seaside retreat featuring chicken, beef, shrimp and all things barbecue. From sunset till 9pm. Dh550 per person.

The Market Place

The Market Place at Marriott Al Jaddaf is hosting daily Iftars for the month of Ramadan. Indulge in a lavish buffet featuring a selection of dishes from traditional Arabic favourites amidst a stunning Arabesque setting. From sunset till 9pm. Iftar Feast priced at Dh215 per person. 50 per cent off for kids aged 6-12.

Jehangirs

Specializing in modern Mughlai cuisine, this eatery is offering a curated Ramadan Special Iftar menu that features a fusion of Arabic and Indian favourites for starters, mains, and desserts. Dh59 per person for adults. Dh39 for children. At Al Mankhool, Dubai, and Al Jimi Mall, Al Ain outlets.

Compiled by Husain Rizvi (husain@khaleejtimes.com)