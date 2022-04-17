Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Speeding​ for Iftar, Taraweeh prayers leads to fatal accidents

Though it is beyond our understanding to visualise Paradise, we crave it because there are enough glimpses of it in the Quran
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Motorists speeding to reach home before Iftar and Taraweeh prayers is one of the leading causes of traffic accidents during the holy month of Ramadan.
According to the Ras Al-Khaimah traffic department, statistics from the previous years show that the primary reasons for accidents have been overspeeding, non-compliance with traffic laws, and jumping a red light before Iftar time.
Brigadier Dr Mohammad Saeed Al Hamidi, Director General of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police Traffic studies and statistics confirmed that more than half of the traffic accidents that occurred during the holy month of Ramadan in the past years took place before sunset and Iftar.
He confirmed that road users make ten major mistakes during Ramadan including:
These mistakes mainly cause fatal and serious accidents that lead to loss of lives, permanent injuries, and loss of properties.
Brigadier Dr Al-Hamidi pointed out that traffic violations also increase during Taraweeh prayers because the drivers park their vehicles in places that restrict the movement of other cars and block the road for traffic to catch up with the prayer.
He urged the drivers who suffer from high blood sugar to follow their health throughout the fasting period. If they feel any uneasiness or fatigue, they must stop their vehicles on the shoulder of the road and call an ambulance through the central operation room to obtain medical support.
ALSO READ:
He added that the total statistics of traffic accidents during the last month of Ramadan showed that 20 serious accidents caused death to three people, four serious injuries, 13 moderate injuries, and six minor injuries.
He pointed out the traffic police prepared to enhance public safety during the holy month of Ramadan and to provide all kinds of support and quick response to emergencies.
Police have put up plans prepared in coordination with competent authorities to regulate traffic near the squares and surrounding to preserve the safety of the worshippers.
Though it is beyond our understanding to visualise Paradise, we crave it because there are enough glimpses of it in the Quran
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Company will match member points earned during Holy Month with funds in support of Dubai Foundation for Women and Children
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Event features discussions focusing on peaceful religious coexistence
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Travel agents have warned residents to book their tickets soon as possible
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The initiative provides food support to some of the most disadvantaged communities around the world
Ramadan 20221 day ago
It will include highly coveted vehicle plate numbers such as AA8 and mobile numbers like 549999999
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Initiative part of company's efforts to support humanitarian challenges faced by people during the Holy Month
Ramadan 20222 days ago
Recapp partnered with Al Ain Water to launch the fundraising campaign during the holy month
Ramadan 20222 days ago