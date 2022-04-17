Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Speeding​ for Iftar, Taraweeh prayers leads to fatal accidents

Authorities urged drivers suffering from health issues to follow medical advice throughout the fasting period

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 17 Apr 2022, 3:09 PM Last updated: Sun 17 Apr 2022, 3:29 PM

Motorists speeding to reach home before Iftar and Taraweeh prayers is one of the leading causes of traffic accidents during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the Ras Al-Khaimah traffic department, statistics from the previous years show that the primary reasons for accidents have been overspeeding, non-compliance with traffic laws, and jumping a red light before Iftar time.

Brigadier Dr Mohammad Saeed Al Hamidi, Director General of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police Traffic studies and statistics confirmed that more than half of the traffic accidents that occurred during the holy month of Ramadan in the past years took place before sunset and Iftar.

He confirmed that road users make ten major mistakes during Ramadan including:

Driving at high speed, especially before Iftar

Getting behind the wheel while exhausted

Not getting adequate sleep

Motorists overtaking wrongfully due to urgency

Recklessly driving

Not leaving enough distance between two vehicles

Not adhering to lane rules

Using a mobile phone while driving

Reversing without making sure of the surroundings

Not paying attention and entering the road before making sure that it is clear

Not estimating the correct distance on the part of road users due to lack of concentration during fasting

These mistakes mainly cause fatal and serious accidents that lead to loss of lives, permanent injuries, and loss of properties.

Violations

Brigadier Dr Al-Hamidi pointed out that traffic violations also increase during Taraweeh prayers because the drivers park their vehicles in places that restrict the movement of other cars and block the road for traffic to catch up with the prayer.

Driver with diabetes

He urged the drivers who suffer from high blood sugar to follow their health throughout the fasting period. If they feel any uneasiness or fatigue, they must stop their vehicles on the shoulder of the road and call an ambulance through the central operation room to obtain medical support.

Three fatal accidents during last Ramadan

He added that the total statistics of traffic accidents during the last month of Ramadan showed that 20 serious accidents caused death to three people, four serious injuries, 13 moderate injuries, and six minor injuries.

He pointed out the traffic police prepared to enhance public safety during the holy month of Ramadan and to provide all kinds of support and quick response to emergencies.

Police have put up plans prepared in coordination with competent authorities to regulate traffic near the squares and surrounding to preserve the safety of the worshippers.