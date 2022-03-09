Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Union Coop announces up to 75% discount on 30,000 items

Allocates Dh185m during the 52-day campaign.

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 2:45 PM Last updated: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 2:53 PM

Union Coop, the largest consumer cooperative in the UAE, has allocated Dh185 million to reduce the prices of more than 30,000 items by up to 75 per cent during the holy month of Ramadan.

Khalid Humaid Bin Diban Al Falasi, CEO of Union Coop, revealed that the prices will be reduced between 25 per cent to 75 per cent on a range of products during the 52-day campaign.

As per astronomical calculations, April 2 will mark the first day of Ramadan in 2022. The actual date will be determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, on which the Islamic calendar is based.

Al Falasi announced that the retail major has allocated Dh10 million more in price reduction for this Ramadan as compared to last year.

“We are promoting the whole market. As a result, competitors will try to compete and this will benefit the consumers in the UAE,” said Al Falasi.

The campaign will be available across all 23 branches and four commercial centres from March 13 to May 3, 2022.

He indicated this is the largest discount, as it includes six promotional campaigns in which the percentages of discounts will reach up to 75 per cent.

In addition, the retailer will also offer special rates and packages for its Gold Tamyaz cardholders such as bulk buying during the 52-day campaign.

“We are always pleased to be the main element in maintaining the prices of consumer goods in the holy month of Ramadan by conducting promotional campaigns. Union Coop has allocated Dh185 million from its profits for the holy month of Ramadan campaign to reduce the prices of 30,000 food and consumer goods, from which the cooperative will allocate a large number of products to be sold at wholesale prices,” Al Falasi added.

He assured that all these discounts in the Union Coop will not affect the quality standards and specifications of the products and commodities covered in the campaign.

Moreover, Union Coop will provide the delivery feature for purchases and orders made through its app and the Website.

