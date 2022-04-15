Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Rare auction to support 1 Billion Meals drive to begin tomorrow

It will include highly coveted vehicle plate numbers such as AA8 and mobile numbers like 549999999

The auction’s proceed will go towards the One Billion Meals campaign, which aims to provide food support to refugees, displaced people and disaster-stricken communities in 50 countries.

Organized by Emirates Auction, in collaboration with Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA), the auction will give bidders the opportunity to own the prestigious single-digit plate number AA8 – in addition to three double-digit plate numbers: F55, V66 and Y66.

Etisalat is putting up the Diamond+ mobile number 549999999 and the Diamond mobile numbers 569999995, 569199999, 569999955, 565566666.

Whereas Du is offering the mobile numbers 581111113, 589999991, 586666663, 581333333, 586333333.

While the first Most Noble Numbers charity auction will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel Jumeirah, another charity auction will take place in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, April 20 at Emirates Palace.

Abu Dhabi auction

The second charity auction in Abu Dhabi will offer special Abu Dhabi plates including numbers 11, 20, and 999 from code 2 and plate number 99 from code 1.

It will also see Etisalat’s Diamond numbers up for bidding including 547444444, 542244444, 542422222, 547799999, and 567777722.

Du is giving up for bidding the special mobile numbers 589999996, 586666662, 581111114, 582444444, and 586222222.

On the side, the 555 online auction for 555 distinct vehicle plate numbers will be held on April 17 and 18, offering distinct double-digit numbers such as 88 from code 1 and triple digit numbers such as 111 from code 12, as well special four-digit numbers like 1111 from code 2 and 8888 of the code 1. Five-digit numbers such as 11111 of code 2 and six-digit numbers such 777777 code 1 are also on offer.

All the special numbers offered for bidding within the 555 online auction can be viewed via the link https://www.emiratesauction.com/ or the app https://eca.ae/app.

Both auctions support the humanitarian goals of the One Billion Meals campaign, organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), at a time when food prices are rising globally and hunger threatens more than 800 million people.

Donation Channels

The public can also donate to the One Billion Meals campaign through the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae or a bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate Dh1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call center via a toll-free number 8009999.

The initiative is also welcoming donations through the Giving Challenge with the participation of government entities, companies, schools, and educational institutions in the UAE, via the crowdfunding platform YallaGive.

