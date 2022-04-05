Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Prisoners' debts to be paid off in new Dh2 million charity initiative

Ramadan 2022 in Dubai: Free nol cards, thousands of Iftar meals; RTA announces charity drives
The initiatives target a wide range of community segments
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Dubai Police General Headquarters and The Hussain Sajwani–Damac Foundation (HSDF) launched a Ramadan charitable initiative ‘Fresh Slate’ to aid detainees charged with petty offences to start a new life.
The initiative will cover the financial obligations of detainees at Dubai’s Punitive and Correctional Institutions to ensure their release and safe return to their families with a new opportunity to become productive members of society.
Hussain Sajwani, Founder of Hussain Sajwani-Damac Foundation, said the Foundation has earmarked Dh2 million for the project which will be conducted over a period of four months, from April to July 2022.
"The release of prisoners coincides with the celebrations of Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha,” Sajwani noted.
“Life can sometimes present challenges that lead people to make decisions putting them on the wrong side of the law, without wilfully intending to break social rules that protect society."
He added, “We want to give these people a fresh start so they can embark on a new path, and live a respectful life.”
ALSO READ:
Major General Dr Mohammad Abdullah Al Murr, Director of the General Department of Human Rights at Dubai Police said that the initiative will help detainees and their families who are struggling financially. "It will also support Dubai Police’s efforts to achieve social solidarity that our true Islamic religion urges."
He added, "The joint-effort with Hussain Sajwani-Damac Foundation will establish a new stage of mutual cooperation and reflects our commitment to being a positive force for good in the UAE.”
Fresh Slate is among a trio of charitable projects being launched by HSDF this year, with others to be announced in the coming weeks. These initiatives are part of the Foundation’s ongoing corporate social responsibility to support the education and youth sectors.
