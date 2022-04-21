Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Police arrest 50 beggars in Ras Al Khaimah

The Dubai-based siblings also distribute food and other essentials to help the needy whenever they travel abroad
Ramadan 202220 hours ago
Ras Al Khaimah Police arrested 50 beggars as part of its anti-begging campaign, which was launched at the start of the holy month of Ramadan.
Every year, the force launches the campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of begging and to maintain security and stability, a top official said. The initiative aims to control beggars in public places through the formation of CID work teams, which are deployed in specific areas.
The official explained that the campaign has contributed to reducing the number of beggars annually, given the strict and firm measures taken against those who are arrested.
He further urged the public to cooperate with the Ras Al Khaimah Police to curb the phenomenon of begging and make donations to charitable organisations and societies instead.
ALSO READ:
Residents are also advised to report beggars by calling 999 or the landline number 072053474.
The Dubai-based siblings also distribute food and other essentials to help the needy whenever they travel abroad
Ramadan 202220 hours ago
Most of the 94 arrested criminals have entered the country on visit visas
Ramadan 202222 hours ago
Fares to India, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Pakistan, and the UK are set to soar during the holiday
Ramadan 20221 day ago
It is essential to replace the lost fluids during Suhoor and Iftar
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The short pilgrimage reaches its peak during the holy month
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The Sudanese expat sticks to eating meals of high nutritional value even during her busiest work hours
Ramadan 20221 day ago
These savory French pastries feature an airy puff pastry shell filled with a rich filling
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The event is also an annual occasion to announce the launch of several vital charity initiatives
Ramadan 20221 day ago