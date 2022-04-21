Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Police arrest 50 beggars in Ras Al Khaimah

A top official urges the public to make donations to charitable organisations and societies

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 21 Apr 2022, 2:20 PM

Ras Al Khaimah Police arrested 50 beggars as part of its anti-begging campaign, which was launched at the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

Every year, the force launches the campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of begging and to maintain security and stability, a top official said. The initiative aims to control beggars in public places through the formation of CID work teams, which are deployed in specific areas.

The official explained that the campaign has contributed to reducing the number of beggars annually, given the strict and firm measures taken against those who are arrested.

He further urged the public to cooperate with the Ras Al Khaimah Police to curb the phenomenon of begging and make donations to charitable organisations and societies instead.

ALSO READ:

Residents are also advised to report beggars by calling 999 or the landline number 072053474.