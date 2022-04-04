Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Now, hear the azan in special Burj Khalifa shows

Daily work timings are reduced by two hours for employees working in the private sector
The Islamic call for prayer (azan) is now being broadcast on the world's tallest platform.
As a special show for the holy month of Ramadan, the Burj Khalifa is lighting up with a special azan show every day.
The shows take over the façade of the world's tallest building as the azan is given out at Maghrib (dusk) and Isha (night) prayer times.
The azan is given out by "a number of different imams, all month long", according to a tweet posted on the official account of Burj Khalifa.
A part of the azan - 'hayya ala salah' (come for prayer) - is displayed on the façade as multiple, colourful patterns light up the building.
Spiritual vibes are being experienced across the country as the holy month began on April 2.
This is the most 'normal' Ramadan in three years since the Covid pandemic hit.
Mosques are hosting socially distanced prayers, and Iftar tents have made a comeback to feed the needy.
