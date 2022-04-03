Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Is eating, drinking in public allowed during fasting hours?

UAE Government website states some Ramadan etiquettes for non-Muslims.

File

by Ashish Mehta Published: Sun 3 Apr 2022, 10:15 AM Last updated: Sun 3 Apr 2022, 10:20 AM

Question: I moved to the UAE recently. Are there any Ramadan-related rules and regulations I must be aware of? I am referring to those pertaining to eating or drinking in public or general behaviour.

Response: Pursuant to your queries, it is assumed that you are a non-Muslim currently residing in Dubai. The provisions of UAE Attorney-General Decision No. 119 of 2019 related to Penal order (the ‘Attorney General Decision No. 119 of 2019’) are applicable pertaining to eating or drinking in public during the holy month of Ramadan.

It should be noted that Attorney General Decision No. 119 of 2019 states that an individual may be penalised with an amount of Dh2,000 for consuming food and beverages in public during fasting hours. A restaurant may be fined Dh2,000 if it serves food and beverages in public during fasting hours.

However, Dubai there is no restriction on restaurants to serve food and beverages during fasting hours within their indoor premises.

Further, in addition to the above mentioned, non-Muslims should respect the sentiments, customs and traditions during the fasting hours by not smoking, not dancing or playing music or not wearing inappropriate clothing in public areas. They must also avoid public display of affection.

ALSO READ:

Additionally, the official UAE Government website states some Ramadan etiquettes for non-Muslims. “Ensure that you do not:

>> Engage in any aggressive behaviour

>> Dance or play music in public although you may listen to music quietly with headphones

>> Swear as blasphemy is considered extra offensive during Ramadan

>> Refuse a gift, or an invitation to join someone at Iftar.”

Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.