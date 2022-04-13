Ramadan 2022 in UAE: 'Feeding those who fast is rewarded', domestic worker says

"We cook throughout the year, but the rewards multiply in the holy month," says Teha

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 12:12 PM

For Ethiopian Baysa Teha, a domestic worker, cooking in the holy month of Ramadan brings a special joy.

Besides the thrill of experimenting with the different traditional dishes of the hosting family’s home country, the 31-year-old said feeding those who fast is a rewarded act in Islam.

“I feel blessed that my job allows me to cook for a family during Ramadan and share the joy of breaking my own fast with them,” said Teha, a UAE resident since 2015.

Teha, who works for a Jordanian family of seven that comprises two married sisters and their children, starts her day at 11am during the holy month.

After completing the cleaning chores, she starts the cooking process with the two mothers in the early afternoon.

“I love sharing the cooking responsibilities. Each one of us takes charge of a meal and we help each other set the table for Iftar.”

The sound of the Holy Quran recitation is always on the radio as the three women cook.

After having Iftar with the family, Teha prepares Arabic Ramadan sweets including Qatayef and Luqaimat. “I learned to make them from the family, and I enjoy preparing the dough from scratch!”

When Ramadan drinks of Qamar Al Dein and Vimto are placed after Iftar alongside the tea and coffee, Teha dedicates the rest of her evening to prayers, Quran reading and connecting with her family back home. Preparations for Suhoor start at 1am.

Ramadan, for Teha, gives a spiritual break and brings people closer together.

“Ramadan unites us regardless of our nationalities or cultures. Even back home, no matter how busy people are, there is a time of the day when we all come together to break our fast,” said Teha.

This year, she looks forward to taking the holy month as a chance to boost her prayers, devotion and inner peace.

