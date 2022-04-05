Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Dubai tailor opts for healthy Iftar to cope with busy work schedule

“We have almost thrice the number of orders from 2021," Saifuddin says

by Mazhar Farooqui Published: Tue 5 Apr 2022, 8:14 PM

The holy month of Ramadan brings reduced working hours for many of us. However, Mohammad Saifuddin, a tailor in Al Quoz says that this is the busiest time of the year for him.

The father-of-two has been working hard to meet orders for Kandouras.

“We have almost thrice the number of orders from 2021," Saifuddin said, who works from 9am till beyond midnight these days.

“Business was bad during the last two Ramadans because of Covid-19, but this year has been exceptional so far, by the grace of Allah. There has been a surge in demand for kandouras, so much so that we no option but to keep our shop open until 2 am to finish the orders,” he said.

A practising Muslim from Chittagong in Bangladesh, Saifuddin said they make anywhere between 10-15 kandouras a day and the number increases up to 20 in the run up to the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Prices of the attire range from Dh80-Dh120.

Saifuddin said he breaks his fast with his co-workers at his accommodation nearby.

“We keep our Iftar meal healthy and light as we have to immediately get back to work. Making kandouras is a craft that requires great attention to detail. You can’t possibly do that if you are feeling bloated, can you? That’s why we have chickpeas and fruits for Iftar."

"Occasionally my younger brother would prepare semiya payasam (South Indian dessert made with vermicelli, milk, ghee, sugar, raisins and nuts) but such instances are few and far between as he’s also a tailor and has far more important things at hand,” he said.