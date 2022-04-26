Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Dubai Police invites residents to watch Iftar cannon this weekend

The fact that Surah Fatiha is is recited every time in each Rakat makes it more important
Dubai Police invited members of the public to watch the iftar cannon firing in Jumeirah - Kite Beach on April 26 and 27.
Dubai Police Iftar cannons have become a popular tradition since the early 1960s. Every day during the holy month of Ramadan, a single shot is fired at the time of Iftar, and two shots are fired to mark the start of the holy month and the commencement of Eid.
This year, Dubai Police has stationed cannons across the emirates in five locations, including Atlantis - the Palm, Burj Khalifa, Al Seef, Al Waheda at Century Mall Dubai, and Hatta in front of Emirates Cooperative Society and Hatta Hill Park.
The force is also dispatching mobile cannons to 11 areas across the emirate, including Al Satwa near the Big Mosque, Al Qouz near Al Anbiya’a Mosque, Al Lisaili near Al Nahda National School, Lahbab near Lahbab Community Park 1, Al Aweer near Sheikh Hamdan Mosque, Al Khawaneej near Ahmed Al Habbai Mosque, and Muhaisnah near Abdul Rahim Mohammed Kti Mosque.
