Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Dubai, Ajman announce work timings for the holy month

By Web Desk Published: Tue 22 Mar 2022, 3:02 PM

Authorities in Dubai and Ajman have announced working hours for the month of Ramadan.

In circulars issued by the Department of Human Resources in both Emirates, working hours for government employees will be from Monday to Thursday, 9am-2.30pm.

On Fridays, employees will observe a much shorter working day from 9am to 12pm.

Employers can decide the working hours of employees who work in shifts.

Government agencies in Dubai are allowed to implement flexible working and remote working systems as required.

