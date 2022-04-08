Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Doctors share tips on oral hygiene while fasting

Watch: Creative Ramadan campaign marks Iftar with billboards that 'fill up with food' at sunset
The outdoor ads, which are placed in areas with larger Muslim populations, are positioned eastwards
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Bad breath is a common issue during Ramadan and regular brushing could be one way to keep the foul foe at bay.
UAE doctors say bad breath is a direct result of fasting as saliva flow is reduced due to limited food and fluid intake. “Saliva plays an important role in preventing bacterial growth,” said Dr Pradeep Chandra Shetty, head of dental department, specialist orthodontist, NMC Speciality Hospital, Al Ain.
“Protein-rich diet leads to breakdown of proteins into amino acids and causes bad breath. The breakdown also causes a thin white coating on the tongue leading to bacterial growth,” added Dr Shetty.
He said one must pay attention to oral hygiene during the holy month. “Oral hygiene practices are compromised due to infrequent brushing leading to the accumulation of plaque in turn leading to halitosis,” said Dr Shetty.
Dr Zaman Al Janabi, GP dentist, Canadian Specialists Hospital, Dubai said tooth decay could also be a cause of bad breath and hence it is very important to have a general check-up.
“Bad breath is an embarrassing, annoying and common problem. If you have bad breath sometimes, the source and reasons must be identified. If it is caused by tooth decay or gum infection, it should be treated by the dentist,” advised Dr Al Janabi.
Dr Shetty advises those fasting to brush their teeth for 2-3 minutes with a fluoride toothpaste after Iftar and Suhoor to reduce plaque build-up. “Oral hygiene aids like floss, mouthwash and tongue scraper are preferable to reduce plaque accumulation,” he said.
Courtesy: Dr Shetty
Courtesy: Dr Al Janabi
The outdoor ads, which are placed in areas with larger Muslim populations, are positioned eastwards
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The Holy Quran was sent down for the first time on Laylat Al Qadr
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Climate change and environmental crisis are a growing concern, putting many a victim into a state of hunger
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Vehicles obstruct flow of traffic when they park in front of mosques
Ramadan 20221 day ago
This will support funding innovative programmes and initiatives that address the social priorities in the Emirate
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The initiative targets supporting underprivileged and disadvantaged communities in 50 countries
Ramadan 20221 day ago
This flavourful tangy lemon chicken would taste delicious with khuboos or served over a bed of rice
Ramadan 20222 days ago
Donations will be accepted even after the holy month to reach the goal
Ramadan 20222 days ago