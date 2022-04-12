Ramadan 2022 in UAE: 4 Iftar places to try

Break your fast at one of these top spots around the country

By CT Desk Published: Tue 12 Apr 2022, 10:11 AM

Bab Al Mansour: Moroccan restaurant Bab Al Mansour’s Iftar Buffet consists of authentic dishes made with organic Moroccan spices. Some of the most loved Moroccan delicacies are included in the menu like Harira Soup served with Chebakia sweet, Mixed Briouate, Roasted Whole Lamb with Vegetables, Tagine Veal Artichoke with Green Beans, Couscous Vegetables, Seffa with Chicken & Almonds, Authentic Moroccan Bakeries like M’smen & Baghrir. Dh249 for adults and Dh125 for kids aged between 6-12 years of age. Every day during Ramadan from 6-8.30pm. For reservations, call 04 3509440

The Chedi Al Bait Sharjah: Enter a tranquil space during Ramadan for a special twilight Iftar featuring a wide variety of traditional Arabian dishes. Enjoy a selection of soups, salads, and hot and cold appetizers, followed by main dishes,from charcoal grilled meats, including lamb chops, to a traditional Camel Ouzi with Emirati rice as the star of the night. A selection of Ramadan juices from Qamar Al-Deen to Jellab to tea and coffee are offered throughout the Iftar, and the experience ends on a sweet note. The Iftar buffet is open daily from 6:30-9pm at The Library, for Dh199 per person. For bookings, call 06 5025555

Feta Restaurant: Offering a unique blend of traditional and contemporary cuisines, Feta Restaurant at Edge Creekside Hotel in Dubai provides a perfect setting for guests to break their fast during the holy month. Dh109 per person for adults.

Vinesse: Guests are invited to break their fast at Vinesse, The Oberoi Beach Resort Al Zorah, Ajman, with a special Ramadan menu. Enjoy traditional welcome drinks and dates followed by a warming soup while a hot and cold mezzeh awaits to open the meal featuring dishes like Baladi salad, Cheese Roll Rakakat, Spinach Fatayer, Lamb Kibbeh, Falafel and more. Mains include Moroccan Chicken Tagine, Charcoal Grill Lamb Chops with Rice Stuffed Marrow as well as Grilled Tiger Prawns with Harra Sauce. Desserts including Kunafa and an assortment of Arabic sweets are also available. Dh240 per person.